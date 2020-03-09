Rock Island and Scott Counties update public on the novel coronavirus

Rock Island and Scott Counties held a joint press conference Monday to address the novel coronavirus. No cases have been confirmed in either county at this time.

Experts stress to continue washing your hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds, distance yourself from others when you have a cough, sneeze, or have the sniffles, and call ahead to a doctor's office, urgent care, or hospital if you are coming in with a cough or sneeze so medical staff can prepare ahead of time.

Likewise, Dr. Katz says community spread of the novel coronavirus is inevitable, "One of the things that's going to complicate how we respond in the U.S. as sustained community spread begins to occur, and it's going to. It's already happening in Washington state. It's not going to go away. We're going to have sustained community spread. The question is how much and guess what we don't know. But there are at least three family clusters that I'm aware of that document very nicely that people are transmitting before they get sick. So just saying if you got a cough stay home is not going to stop the epidemic, the pandemic."

You can watch the livestream of the press conference below.

App users: Please click on the "Additional Content Available" hyperlink at the bottom of this article.

TV6 is working to get the main points of this press conference transcribed.

Also, please click this link to hear questions answered by a local expert this morning on Quad Cities Today.