Rock Island announces the city is making plans as Illinois approaches Phase 3

City officials in Rock Island have announced that as the state approaches Phase 3, the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Dept. are making plans in accordance to the guidelines.

"Phase 3 is tentatively scheduled to begin May 29th," officials said. "If Phase 3 is put in place, the Department will begin modified programming for groups up to 10 people."

Officials say the following will be offered:

- Mini youth sports skills outdoor camps (including basketball, baseball, softball, tennis, soccer, pickleball, and cross country/running)

- Outdoor land fitness classes held at local parks (including Zumba, Pilates, Stability Ball, Yoga, Beginner Fitness, PiYo, Turbo Kick, Insanity Live, Transform Live, Forever Fit, and more)

- Youth and adult golf lessons

- Virtual concerts,

- A free outdoor Drive-In Movie scheduled for June 13th.

Additionally, officials say Adventure Camp will begin outdoors on June 1st, and Preschool Camp will begin on June 8th. All programs will be limited to small groups and have safety guidelines in place.

Registration begins for these programs on Tuesday, May 26th online at www.rigov.org/epark or by calling (309) 732-7275 weekdays between 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The Department will also expand upon the golfing guidelines that are currently in place. The Highland Springs driving range and practice facilities will open, foursomes will now be permitted as well as carts with one person per cart, or immediate household per cart.

"Unfortunately, shelter rentals, community events, fitness centers and aquatic centers are not currently allowed to open in Phase 3," officials said. "Plans are being developed to restore these services at levels determined by the state as part of Phase 4 when groups of 50 may gather. Rock Island Parks and Recreation staff is prepared to resume programming as soon as possible as more information and guidance is issued each day.

Please continue to follow our social media and website to keep up to date on all of our recreational offerings and most recent information. We will continue to serve our community and look forward to safely expanding services as we progress through the different phases to restore Illinois."

If you have any questions please email Rock Island Parks and Recreation at parkrecmail@rigov.org.