Rock Island basketball star resolves contract issues amid coronavirus outbreak

A Quad City basketball star impacted by the coronavirus is back in the NBA.

As TV6 reported last week, Rock Island native Chasson Randle was having contract issues with the team he played for in China. The Chinese Basketball Association is suspended currently due to the coronavirus outbreak there.

Randle, a graduate of Rock Island High School, has been back in the United States since January, when the league was suspended.

Randle's agent told ESPN they tried to make several deals with NBA teams, but those were blocked by the Chinese team.

Those contract issues have now been resolved, and Randle was able to sign a 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors.