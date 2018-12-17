Rock Island business development

Ecogistics owner, Kevin Nolan, moved his company to Rock Island 8 years ago because he missed his home town.

"It's really important for me to bring jobs here to Rock Island," said Nolan. "We've had really good luck and we've been very fortunate in the community. With all that good luck and fortune we've run out of space in our facility. We need a place to expand, we need a place to grow, and why not do it here in Rock Island?"

Ecogistics is an eco-friendly logistics company, and Nolan has been planning to move to a bigger facility for over a year.

"Some of the investment from the city in our business will ultimately lead to us being able to make some nicer amenities for our employees and team members," Nolan said.

The current facility is around 5,000 square feet, and the new facility would be around 15,000. The city of Rock Island has a meeting tonight, they are deciding which businesses get which incentives.

The hope is the new facility will bring more job opportunities to Rock Island.

"Hopefully this new facility can be somewhat of a magnet for new employees," said Nolan. "We want to make sure we make this new building about our employees."

The current location of Ecogistics is on 11th street, their new building would go on the lot behind the McDonald's on 31st avenue.