Rock Island business suffers significant damage after car rams into garage

A Rock Island business suffered significant damage after a truck crashed into the side of the building.

An employee of Ace Muffler Clinic on 4th Aveune told TV6 a customer pulling into a parking spot hit the gas instead of the brake, crashing into a garage door.

The accident happened around 10:00 Tuesday morning but the truck has not been moved. Upon impact, it hit a support beam holding the roof up. A crew is being brought in to stabilized the building. Crews are not allowed to work in the area of the crash.

No one was hurt in the accident. It is unclear if anyone will be ticketed.