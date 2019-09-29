Rock Island church honors QCA public safety officials

The Sacred Heart Catholic Church held a blue mass on Sunday to honor Quad City public safety officials.

During the mass, a woman needed immediate medical attention. Off-duty first responders were right there to help her.

“They all jumped up immediately and went to help that woman,” said Chris Mandle, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Trustee. “I think she might’ve had high blood pressure or a cardiac issue. She was ok on the way out. But they immediately jumped up and rushed over.”

The off duty responders helped the woman until other working first responders arrived.

“They are alert to those sort of things and they are the first ones in when somebody needs help,” said Mandle.

He said the incident is even more of a reminder why public safety officials deserve to be honored.

“Sacred Heart is historically the Irish parish of Rock Island so we are sort of a blue collar working class parish. It felt like the appropriate thing to do to have a special mass to honor fire department, law enforcement and all them.”

The church said they would like to hold this special mass every year.

Mandle said blue masses are especially popular on the East Coast where there are large Irish-Catholic communities.

“This is the first year of hopefully a long tradition here at Sacred Heart.”

The blue mass was a way the church could thank police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, 911 operators and many other public safety workers for helping the community.