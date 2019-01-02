Rock Island community, Augustana campus react to news part of the NFL draft will take place in town

Big news out of Rock Island. The NFL is set to announce three draft picks in the city in just weeks.

“I am stunned,” Augie fan Steve Bartholomew said.

The announcement is set to take place during round six of the draft on April 27.

“I am shocked” Augustana senior Juwon Johnson said.

Rock Island hosted the first ever NFL game in 1920 and the franchise is headed back to its roots, even if just for a few minutes.

“We are a small school,” Johnson said. “We don't get a lot of people looking at us so getting three of the NFL picks announced here is great." =

The city says the day will include a reenactment of the first ever NFL game and be a big celebration of the town’s history with the NFL.

"It is huge to have the NFL here," Assistant Parks and Rec Director Todd Winter said. "The publicity that comes with it. NFL fans get pretty jazzed up about the draft."

The city will put a focus on Douglas Park, home of that first ever NFL game.

“Everyone in the QC here will show support for the NFL, coming here and drafting some people,” Chris Rubel, an Augie fan, said. “It'll definitely help the community.”

“The community will be really, really happy about it,” Johnson said.

The city hopes to hold the announcement at the Ken Anderson Club, but details are still be working out. Meetings and planning are currently taking place

