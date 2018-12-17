Rock Island could be home to a $20 million investment & hundreds of new jobs

Rock Island may soon be celebrating a multimillion-dollar investment deal. Five different companies are looking to either expand or open their doors within Rock Island. Each is being offered incentive packages between $140,000 and $800,000. In addition to hundreds of new jobs, it would be a total investment of nearly $20 million dollars.

The council will vote on five different development plans on Monday, December 17 at 6:45 PM.

Ms BriMani's:

• Relocation and expansion

• Renovation of the old Barkan's Clothing downtown

• Approximately $800,000 total investment

• Three new jobs

QC Pancake House:

• $500,000 expansion and renovations of the existing building

• Approximately 12 new jobs

AgriSolutuions:

• Canadian Company leasing the Coca-Cola bottling plant

• Renovations planned as soon as Coca-Cola leaves the plant

• $900,000 in renovations, moving expenses, equipment & training

• 38 new employees increasing to 90 by the end of year three

GTI:

• $8,000,000 addition to the facility, which would double the size

• 70 new jobs

Ecogistics:

• Out of space and need to expand

• Logistics firm currently located at 4330 11th street

• Construction of a $3,000,000 building on the lot behind

McDonald's on 31st Avenue

• 28 new employees

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms says this is symbolic of our community growing, “Sometimes Rock Island has been forgotten about or you see everyone moving out and that's not the case. There are businesses moving to Rock Island and people moving to Rock Island. We've had more businesses start in 2018 than in 2017, and more homes than in the last several years so it's our turn to the plate.”

“It makes me feel real good obviously I’m the mayor of Rock Island and lifelong resident and I get emotional about it. People are putting a lot of work in. It's a good feeling to see it come to fruition and happen” says Thoms.

