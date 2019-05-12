Rock Island emergency crews respond to vehicle rollover, one person taken to the hospital

Several emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle rollover on 35th Street West in Rock Island.

According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a vehicle rolled over into a ditch just off Centennial Expressway and landed in a body of water.

TV6 is told at least one person was taken to the hospital. Officers from the Rock Island Police Department are also at the hospital.

We do not know the condition of the person who was hurt.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this page with updates when we get them.