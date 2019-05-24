Rock Island firefighters battle house fire Thursday night

Rock Island firefighter battled a house fire on Thursday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 16th Street.

The fire marshal says there was heavy fire in the attic and could be seen from the outside. Crews managed to get the fire under control in around 45 minutes.

Several people live in the house. The fire marshal says four people are receiving help from the Red Cross. The cause remains under investigation.