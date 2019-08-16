Rock Island firefighters visit home they saved from fire months later

Rock Island firefighters shared a special moment with a Quad Cities family whose home they saved from a fire back in January.

On Friday, members of the Rock Island Fire Department visited a home they saved from a fire in January 2019. They welcomed the Demeyers into their newly renovated home. (Rock Island Fire Department)

Firefighters worked in -14 degree temperatures to save the home after a fire broke out on January 25 of this year. Crews responded to the fire just after 5 a.m. and worked hard to save the house.

The fire caused substantial damage, but the homeowners didn't give up on it.

The Rock Island Fire Department shared pictures of the home's transformation on Facebook. Firefighters were able to see the newly renovated house in person on Friday and welcomed the owners back into their new-and-improved home.

They say one of the happiest moments for a firefighter is seeing someone moving back into a home they worked so hard to save.

"One of the greatest joys that a firefighter can experience is seeing someone moving back into a property that had been damaged by fire. So often homes are demolished after a fire due to the high cost of repair vs. cost of replacement. Seeing a family move back into a beautifully restored property is very satisfying not only for the family, but also for the firefighters who worked so hard to save it," the department wrote on their page.

Officials say Werner Restoration responded to the scene during the fire to help save personal belongings, start the restoration process and board up the structure. Werner was hired by the owners to complete the full restoration of the property, the results of which can be seen here.