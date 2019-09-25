Rock Island home destroyed after plot of land slides down slope

In a quiet Rock Island neighborhood, sits a beautiful block of homes. They are all fairly new. Neighbors tell TV6 the lot was developed around thirteen years ago.

On one side of the block, a house sticks out. It’s the only home on that side. Red caution tape surrounds the home and a massive crack in the side offers a glimpse of the home’s interior. The sidewalk leading up to the home has caved in, making it appear like the house shifted into the ground.

With TV6’s drone, the back view of the house provides a deeper look at the destruction. You can see a large crack running along the top of the hill, right where the home’s sidewalk caved in.

Neighbors on the block tell TV6 that plot of land has faced erosion issues since the home was built. That neighbor wondered aloud why the home was built there in the first place.

The house sits in Rock Island’s 2nd ward, at 19 Partridge Circle.

On September 6th, 2019, the City sent out an emailed request for bids on what they call a “Slope Stability Failure Investigation.

TV6’s Jenna Jackson called Rock Island’s Public Works Director Mike Bartels that same day after receiving the email.

Bartels told TV6, the house sits on top of a hill/slope that has slowly moved down the hill. He said, although the house is on private property, the earth is around 30 feet from a city road and sanitary sewer line.

Over the phone Bartels also said the city wants to know if the slope has stopped moving, or if it is continuing to move, at what rate is it sliding. On Friday September 6th, 2019, Bartels agreed to an on-camera interview the following week to discuss the slope in question and the Public Works Department’s response.

However, over the last two weeks, TV6’s calls to Bartels have gone unanswered as well as our email sent to Bartels.

TV6 has also reached out to Rock Island’s Mayor, 2nd Ward Alderman, and City Manager. TV6 has not heard back at the point of publication.