“Rock Island is not a crime infested area” Alderman reacts to Monday shooting

Emotions are intense after three people were shot Monday night in Rock Island. An alderman says the shooting is not the real story of his community. City leaders say the shooting should not be considered “typical” for rock island.

Cell phone footage from a viewer shows a chaotic scene on 14 and ½ street in Rock Island Monday night. Three victims in three separate areas shot. In the video, you can see one person being pulled into an ambulance. First Ward Alderman Ivory Clark represents the area where the shooting took place.

“I do know a young man was injured. I do know that family very well and my heart goes out to the family,” said Alderman Clark.

As police work to find out more information, Clark says this incident doesn't define the city.

“The city of Rock Island; people have a preconception that there's a lot of violence in the city of Rock Island, which is not true,” said Alderman Clark.

Clark says just like any city, crime happens and while we don't know the ages of the suspects. He believes this has to do with having limited resources for youth that are underserved.

“We have many wonderful young people in the City of Rock Island. From time to time, things like these do happen, but Rock Island is not a crime infested area,” said Alderman Clark.

He hopes this incident shows that working together is what makes a community grow.

“We want all of our youth and adults to be safe, but we also want to say we understand that we all can do more to make this a better community,” said Alderman Clark.

To keep scenes like this from playing out again. Police say two people have since been released from the hospital while one remains in Peoria. No word yet on whether police have any suspects.