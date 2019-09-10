Rock Island man arrested after chase in suspected stolen vehicle

Police have made an arrest in a stolen car chase. DeAngelo McShane of Rock Island was arrested Sunday morning by Davenport police after they say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to an affidavit filed by Davenport police, around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Davenport police were called to Kwik Shop on Rockingham Road after employees reported a stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

An affidavit says a short time later, the vehicle was seen traveling on Elmwood Avenue. when officers noticed the driver failed to obey traffic signals and the car was swerving between lanes.

Police then say they initiated a pursuit and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off..

Police used an intervention technique to block the vehicle and stop it.

The driver eventually was stopped and taken into custody.

McShane faces multiple charges including 1st-degree theft.

