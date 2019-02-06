Rock Island man dies in crash on icy road

A Rock Island man was killed Tuesday evening when he lost control of his vehicle during icy conditions, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

DeMarco M. Thornton, 30, was traveling northbound on Highway 61 around 20 miles north of Burlington, Iowa, when the crash occurred at 6:16 p.m.

Thornton was driving a Honda Odyssey which police say slid into the southbound lanes where it was struck by another vehicle.

Friend Jerome Gates says Thornton leaves behind two children.

“He was a great father and a great friend,” Gates said.

“He was loved by many.”