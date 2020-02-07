Rock Island man pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2013 murder case

A Rock Island man awaiting trial for the second time in the shooting death of tattoo artist Derek Jackson in December 2013 has pleaded guilty.

Aaron D. Henderson II, 27, appeared in Rock Island County Circuit Court Thursday and pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

According to court records, prosecutors will cap their sentencing recommendation at 21 years. Henderson must serve 85 percent of the sentence.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 12.

Henderson was convicted of first-degree murder in March 2015 and later sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Jurors did not believe he was the one who pulled the trigger on the gun that killed Jackson, 24, in his Rock Island home on Dec. 18, 2013.

They did, however, agree Jackson likely died during a robbery gone bad and that Henderson was accountable for his death.

His co-defendant, Yolanduis L. McDuffie, was found guilty of first-degree murder in October 2017 and later sentenced to 55 years in prison.

The following month, the Illinois Third District Appellate Court tossed Henderson’s conviction and ordered a new trial.

The Appellate Court opined that now-retired Rock Island County Judge F. Michael Meersman erred when he allowed the officer manager/IT specialist for the state’s attorney’s office and a bailiff to be present when the jury reviewed video and audio recordings during their deliberations during Henderson's trial.