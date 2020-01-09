Rock Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with fatal robbery

A Rock Island man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a robbery that ended in the murder of 19-year-old Destiny Orr-Clark.

According to court documents, on Dec. 13, 2019 Craig Coleman was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with credit for time already served, after pleading guilty to one of four charges in September.

Coleman pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Theft on September 24, a class C felony. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the four other charges Coleman was facing: 1st-degree Murder, 1st-degree Robbery, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.

As a condition of the plea agreement, Coleman agreed to testify against his co-defendant, Arthur Lobley, who is charged with 1st-degree Murder, 1st-degree Robbery and Intimidation with a Weapon.

Coleman also agreed to provide a truthful interview to law enforcement concerning his involvement and Lobley's involvement in the incidents surrounding the death of Orr-Clark.

On Jan. 6, Coleman filed a motion to have his sentence reconsidered. In his request, Coleman attached an apology note, which read in part, "I just want to say that I'm truly sorry for the role I played in the theft first and bad choices I ever made in my life, the past 10 months have truly changed me. I never imagined that I would be incarcarated this long being the kind hearted person I am but I admit I used to hang with the wrong crowd."

On Jan. 7, the court denied Coleman's request, stating that the sentence he received will "provide the maximum opportunity for his rehabilitation." His release will be determined by the Department of Corrections and Board of Parole.