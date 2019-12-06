Rock Island man sentenced to 50 years for federal crimes

A federal judge sentenced 45 year old Chad Eric Mink of Rock Island, Illinois to 50 years in prison after being convicted of 15 counts of various crimes.

They include stalking, interstate domestic violence, receipt and possession of unregistered destructive device, malicious use of explosive materials, identity theft, using a destructive device during a crime of violence, interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle, and tampering with a witness and evidence.

A jury found Mink guilty of the offenses back in June 24, 2019.

During the trial, the government presented more than 70 witnesses who testified about Mink's use of a stolen truck to ram a vehicle occupied by a former intimate partner and her boyfriend; possession of multiple pipe bombs; planting a bomb near his former partner's room at the Quad City Inn in Davenport; and attempts to influence a witness to destroy evidence and to fabricate evidence.