Rock Island man shot by police dies from injuries

A Rock Island man shot by police Saturday following a domestic disturbance has died from his injuries, the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force said Tuesday.

According to the task force, Kelvin D. Shaw, 37, was pronounced brain dead at 1:19 p.m. on Sunday at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He remained on life support until Tuesday for organ donation, according to the task force.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday and determined Shaw died from multiple gunshot wounds. No other information was released.

At 8:36 p.m. Saturday, Rock Island officers were investigating a complaint of a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, according to the task force.

Rock Island police said Sunday officers received a report of two women being held against their will inside the apartment by a man.

The caller reported the man had a gun, according to the integrity task force. Several officers surrounded the apartment and tried to make contact with the people inside, but a man escaped through a window at the back of the residence, according to the task force.

He was reportedly armed with a gun, according to the task force.

Officers that had surrounded the outside of the apartment encountered the man and a confrontation occurred resulting in officers firing their weapons, according to the task force.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital and was later transported to Peoria.

A gun was recovered at the scene by an Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigator, according to the task force.

“The Integrity Task Force will conduct a thorough and independent investigation which, at its conclusion, will be turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal for review,” the task force said Tuesday in a media release. “This process is expected to take several weeks as investigators interview witnesses and gather evidence. Additionally, several pieces of evidence will be sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Laboratory and typically forensic examination takes a lengthy time period.

It is extremely important that the public allow investigators time to gather information in order to answer questions and determine all the facts. The State’s Attorney will make any decisions regarding criminal charges once all the facts have been gathered. This process does take time to complete and we will update the public on the status of the investigation as it moves along.”

The names of the officers have not yet been released. They remain on administrative leave.