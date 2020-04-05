Rock Island man wanted in connection to East Moline homicide arrested

U.S. Marshalls have arrested a man accused of shooting an East Moline man.

Lamont Williams of Rock Island was arrested Sunday. He is facing first-degree murder on two counts. A class M felony with a mandatory sentence of 45 years to life.

On March 16th, the East Moline Police Department found 25-year-old Demetrius Tucker with gunshot wounds and he was later pronounced dead. William is being held at the Rock Island County Jail. An arrest warrant had been issued for Williams on March 18th.