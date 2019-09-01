Rock Island mom advocating for pedestrian crosswalk safety

On August 23, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new legislation known as “Mason’s Law.”

The law, which takes effect on July 1, 2020 aims to protect pedestrians and hold those accountable who endanger the lives of pedestrians.

The bill requires a one-year suspension of a person’s drivers license if they commit a right of way violation at a crosswalk that results in a pedestrian’s bodily harm or death.

The proposal was filed in February by Illinois state Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst (R-Kankakee) following the death of a man from Clifton, 24-year-old Mason Knorr.

Knorr was killed in August of 2018 when a semi failed to obey a posted stop sign and hit him.

Speaking out in support of this law is Melissa Greenwood, whose daughter was struck in a crosswalk last month in Rock Island.

“This is going to live with her for the rest of her life,” Greenwood says, explaining the entire situation has caused anxiety and trauma for her daughter.

Greenwood says her daughter was fortunate to walk away with a sprained knee, but recognizes the seriousness of the problem and the accident that took place.

She says, “She did go airborne, up on the hood of a car, barrel rolled onto the ground… that’s traumatizing to anybody, not just a child.”

After her daughter’s accident, Greenwood is using her voice to raise awareness for pedestrian safety and to advocate for change.

At a school board meeting in August, Greenwood said to attendees, “Is it gonna take somebody getting killed before we do something about this?”

Greenwood says she’s been pushing for change in crosswalks and for better signage near the high school in Rock Island.

She says since the accident, the crosswalk has been re-painted for better visibility.

Locally, Greenwood believes there is still much more to do, but she is happy to hear that Mason’s Law has been signed by Governor Pritzker.

She hopes this new law will encourage others to use caution and pay attention to people in crosswalks.

She says, “That’s the only way we’re gonna make this safer. Then me as a parent with kids that walk, I feel a little bit better about them walking.”

