Rock Island mother, boyfriend charged with murder in infant's death

A Rock Island woman and her boyfriend are facing a first-degree murder charge after police say her four-month-old son died from blunt force trauma to the skull.

Tanda M. Allee, 23, and Mateo D. Williams, 20, are both being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million bond, Rock Island police said in a media release early Saturday.

Police responded at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of 12th Avenue for an unresponsive infant.

The infant, identified as Elias S. Austin, was dead at the scene, according to the release.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday in Peoria determined the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the skull. The autopsy also revealed other significant injuries, according to the release.

Police obtained murder charges against Allee and Williams on Friday, according to the release.

No other information was released Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information related to this incident to call the police department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.