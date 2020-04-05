Rock Island officials announce four additional cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department has announced four additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 46.

The information provided by county health officials on the new cases is as follows:

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

The health department said no additional information regarding the cases is available, citing federal privacy laws.

Officials said they continue to encourage people to help drive home the recommendations about social distancing, including:

• Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

• Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

• Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

• Staying home when you are ill. If you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.