Rock Island officials preparing for rising Mississippi River; implementing flood plan

Officials with the city of Rock Island say they are implementing their flood strategy plan as they prepare for the rising Mississippi River.

In a Facebook post, officials say they have several water pump discharge hoses that will be placed across the Rock Island portion of the bike path on Thursday, Oct. 3. The hose locations will be marked.

City officials ask that you use caution when crossing over the hoses.

Portions of the bike path will also be closed due to high water and will remain closed until the river levels falls below 16 feet. Officials say 18th Avenue at Skafidas Parkway will be closed on Friday, Oct. 4.

The Sunset Marina fuel dock will remain open to sell fuel, however, pump out service will be discontinued on Friday, Oct. 4. The dock water and power will remain on. Officials say the lower road will be closed to vehicle traffic and temporary walkways for pedestrian access to the docks will be put in place.