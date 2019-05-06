Rock Island parks still open for business amid Quad Cities flooding

The suns out but flooding has limited where events can take place. But Rock Island's flood wall means Schweibert park is still open for business.

"This park was built about ten years ago we do have a flood system in place, we have a temporary flood wall up that has been able to keep all lthe water time. This is on of the first times we've had to used the flood wall on the great lawn. Once it reached 22 we had to put this system up," says Dan Gleason, Special Events and Fundraising Manager Rock Island Parks.

And it's not just the park that's protected. "We've had a lot of development going on, we are rehabbing a lot of older business, and this wall is keeping them dry adn it's really keeping us open for business in rock island,' says Gleason.

And with it being spring time , a lot of out door events are relocating to the Schweibert

"It has increased out business some, it's also put us back a little bit because a lot of people are concerned with downtown adn the bridges. A lot of concerts, a lot of colleges that use leclaire park and davenport are contacting us and we want those people to enjoy leclaire park again but we also want them to know we're available out here in scheweibert park," says Gleason.

He says Rock Island wants the Quad Cities to know, they're still open for business and that the mighty Mississippi connects us all