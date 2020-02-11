Rock Island police looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash

Rock Island police are looking for a vehicle that took out a light pole in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Police say at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the base of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge for a hit-and-run crash. The crash damaged a light pole and camera equipment worth nearly $20,000.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a "reddish colored SUV, possibly a 2000's style Jeep Cherokee." It has over-sized tires and a roof rack that appears to contain a spare tire.

Police say after striking the light pole, the driver then sped across the bridge and was last seen heading into Davenport.

Based on footage captured by cameras in Davenport, it appears the suspect vehicle suffered damage to the front hood, and possibly the windshield and roof.

Police shared this photo on Facebook, saying while it does not appear the suspect vehicle has a front bumper winch like the vehicle shown below, the suspect vehicle should look similar.

If you can identify this vehicle, you're asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.