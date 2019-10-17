Rock Island police officer helps children move to safety during fire

The Rock Island Fire Department is giving a shout-out to their brothers and sisters in blue.

The department shared this photo on Facebook showing a Rock Island police officer helping children move to safety while the neighboring house was on fire Thursday morning.

The post went on to state, "Our shared mission to keep Rock Island a safe place to live and work can be seen on display nearly every day!! We are grateful for the great working relationship we share with the finest police department in the area. Thanks RIPD!!"

