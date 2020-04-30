Rock Island police search for man wanted on home invasion, domestic battery charges

Have you seen 21-year-old Javid Damon Lee Levy? If so, police need your help in locating him.

Police say Levy is wanted on home invasion and aggravated domestic battery charges.

Levy, who police say is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department.

He is described as 5'10" and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.