Rock Island police search for wanted woman

A 30-year-old woman is wanted out of Rock Island on Battery and Theft charges.

Officials say Caitlin Elizabeth Timmer is wanted and is listed as armed and dangerous.

She is described as a white woman with blue eyes and brown hair. She weighs 115 pounds and is 5'4.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.