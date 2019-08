Rock Island police say a student was hit by a car while heading to school Monday morning.

Rock Island police say a student was hit by a car while heading to school Monday morning. (KWQC)

Police responded to Rock Island High School just before 8 a.m. They tell TV6 a student was struck, treated and released.

They say no citations were issued, but this serves as a reminder to slow down around school zones as kids head back to school.