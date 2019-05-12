Rock Island residents displaced after house fire

According to the Rock Island Fire Department, crews responded to a home near the 3300 block of 28th St. Ct. just after 9:30 PM for a structure fire.

Crews tell TV6 the residents were home at the time and saw smoke coming from the basement. The two adults, four children, and pets were able to get out of the home. No one was injured.

Crews say the fire started in the family's dryer and spread to the electrical system.

MidAmerican was on the scene shutting off power and gas. The Red Cross is assisting the family.