Rock Island restaurant gathering supplies for those in need

A Rock Island restaurant is hoping to help anyone who is low on items right now.

Things are still steaming up in the kitchen at J. Gotti's. The restaurant now turning to delivery and curbside pickup. Chef Kyle Wages says Tuesday marked day one of them closing their doors to the public.

“It’s really slow actually. We had two tables and they ordered to go,” he said.

J. Gotti's in Rock Island is one of the many businesses that has had to close its doors to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The restaurant is now taking the negative and turning it into a positive. They will be accepting canned goods, gently used clothing, diapers, baby formula or anything that someone might be low on.

“So I know that giving back will mean a lot to the people that are less fortunate,” he said.

They will be accepting items Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All of the supplies gathered will go to River Bend Foodbank.

“I just want to bring everyone's spirits up and let everybody know that we are all in this together. I don't want anybody to have the feeling that they are alone. Everybody here is family, you walk through these doors you are family,” he said.

“Although it's uncertain just how long many businesses will have to keep their doors closed. Wages says they just want to give back to the community that's supported them for years.

Organizations are also accepting donations. The Salvation Army is in need of paper goods, non-perishable items, and monetary donations. Staff say they have been getting calls of people needing money to pay their rent. You can make a donation at the Davenport or Moline location.