Rock Island school raises money with holiday shopping

A Rock Island elementary school raised money on Saturday with holiday shopping.

The Rock Island Center for Math and Science held its sixth annual QC Holiday Shopping Expo.

Over 115 local businesses paid a booth fee to sell their items inside the school’s gym, hallway and classrooms.

The teacher who puts this event on every year said it helps support both local businesses and the school.

“We put this on because our teachers need funding for our classroom projects,” said RICMS teacher Steve Inman.

Shoppers also participated in the school’s raffle and “giving tree” for teachers.

Inman said the school hopes to raise $5,000 this year.