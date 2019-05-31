Rock Island skate shop closing its doors

A Rock Island skate shop is closing its doors after a difficult few months.

Sean Farley, the owner of 1986 Board Supply is making a choice he never thought he would have to make.

Farley says the idea for his shop started with a dream, and he's been fortunate to help others achieve theirs over the last five years.

1986 Board Supply opened its doors in 2014 under the name "Switch Stance Skate Shop," and was soon re-branded, inspired by their respect for the 1980's.

The store printed their own shirts and boards, and sold other skate-related items at their location in Rock Island.

Farley says, with the wild weather over the past few months, his shop has seen a decrease in demand; much of that having to do with the skate park in Davenport being closed.

Farley says, "It's an unfortunate circumstance to have to close after five years. I feel like we were really just getting our stride, but with the weather and how everything has been going lately, it's just one of things where it's kind of getting to the point where it's time. It's hard, but we're making the most out of it."

Being the Quad Cities' only core skate shop, 1986 Board Supply was a popular spot for local skaters.

With the skate park being closed, Farley says the demand for skate supplies locally has gone down, but he is extremely grateful for the support his business has received and the people

One of the things Farley says he will miss the most is being able to see his loyal customers, especially those who bought their first skateboards with him, and the look on their faces when they realize their love for the sport.

He says sharing his passion of skateboarding with his customers is a memory he will cherish.

The shop closed its doors at 7 p.m. Friday and sales will continue on their website until their products are gone.