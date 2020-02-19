Rock Island therapy dog makes strides in weight loss journey after too many treats

A therapy dog from Rock Island with a New Year's resolution to shed some pounds is making strides in her weight loss journey.

Bailey is a 5-year-old labradoodle working to get healthy and lose half a pound per week, with a goal of losing 10 pounds. (KWQC)

TV6 first brought you Bailey's story in January.

The 5-year-old labradoodle has been working out for five weeks now and has lost three and a half pounds.

Bailey's weight gain started at church, where up to eight people would give her treats each service. Vets say three to four dog treats are like humans eating a half a pack of Oreos, so Bailey packed on the pounds.

Her owner, Sharon Cramer, tells TV6 Bailey has become quite the gym rat, hitting the treadmill a few times a week. She has also made many new friends.

Her goal is to lose at least 10 pounds.

Bailey still gets one treat a day after her workout, because it's all about moderation.