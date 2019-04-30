Rock Island viaduct to be closed due to flooding

Officials with the Rock Island Army Arsenal tells TV6 that the viaduct closure is due to the ongoing rainfall. Arsenal officials say the arsenal will close down the viaduct and the Rock Island gate to all traffic immediately.

The Davenport gate will remain open to inbound and outbound traffic by people who have Arsenal passes, according to officials. All other traffic should reroute to the Moline gate for access to the Arsenal.

Officials say the closure is caused by the inability to clear the rainfall from the intersection near the Rock Island gate.

The gate and viaduct will reopen when conditions improve.

