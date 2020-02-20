Rock Island woman charged with aggravated battery of seven-month-old

A Rock Island woman was being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $250,000 bond after police say she battered her baby, causing severe head trauma, in January.

Janet Janiece Crawford, 25, made an initial appearance Wednesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court on one count of aggravated battery of a child, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Jason Foy said police responded on Jan. 13 to an apartment in the 1000 block of 21st Street to assist the Department of Children and Family Services.

Officers learned the child, then seven-months-old, had been transported to Unity Point by the Rock Island Fire Department earlier that day.

The child was later transferred to University Hospitals in Iowa City and was determined to have traumatic long-term brain injuries, Foy.

The child remained hospitalized as of Wednesday, he added.

The police department initiated a criminal investigation and obtained the charge against Crawford, Foy said.