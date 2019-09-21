Rock Island woman cited for failure to yield in crash

A Rock Island woman has been cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

Illinois State Police say 69- year old- Jacquelin Mowder was driving northbound on Illinois 94. 66-year-old Kevin Miller of Oquawka, IL was going westbound on Illinois 164.

Police say Mowder failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and pulled out in front of Miller.

Miller hit Mowder's passenger side and pushed her car into the ditch on the northwest side of the intersection.

Mowder was taken to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, IA. Her passenger was taken to University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Miller was driven by a personal car to OSF Holy Family in Monmouth, IL.

