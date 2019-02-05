Rock island County nursing home advisory board suspends operations

An advisory board for Hope Creek Care Center is suspending operations.

In a letter written by Richard "Quijas" Brunk, he has informed Rock Island County Board members of the decision.

The letter also says all nursing home staff and financial reports will be presented to the Governance, Health and Administration Committee.

According to TV6 archives. last year, the county nursing home had to borrow $2.5 million to continue operating. County officials blamed the State of Illinois for being behind on reimbursements.