Rock ‘n’ roll: Heavy metal fans help man in wheelchair crowd surf

There’s the stereotypical headbanger and then there’s the real-life version.

Stereotype: Long-haired, chain-wearing, body-pierced Satanists covered from head-to-toe in tattoos and wearing black leather jackets.

Metal fans at Spain’s Resurrection Fest showed their compassion and inclusive-partying spirit last weekend, hoisting a man in a wheelchair into the air so he could crowd surf.

The feat took place during a set by Swedish death metal band Arch Enemy. It didn’t go unnoticed by the band.

“The Arch Enemy legions just being awesome as usual,” their Twitter account said.

The wheelchair bearers walked the man to the front of the stage as he joyfully pumped his fists in the air.

Keep rockin’ headbangers. Don’t worry about the stereotypes. The rest of the world will figure it out.

