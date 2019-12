Police are investigating a series of sexual assaults in northwest Rockford in which a suspect has broken into homes and sexually assaulted the victims.

WTVO reports police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in four sexual assaults over the past several months, the most recent occurring early Thursday morning.

There is no indication the victims knew the suspect, WTVO reports.

Anyone with information should contact Rockford Police at (815) 966-2900.