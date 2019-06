Part of Rockingham Road in Davenport is shut down due to a large police presence.

TV6 has a crew on scene at Rockingham and Howell St. They tell us police have the road shut down right now from Howell to N. Division St. The details are unclear, but we do know there was a police chase that ended in the area.

Multiple police officers are on the scene and have a vehicle surrounded as part of the investigation.

