“Rods on the River’ car show held for Port Byron Fire Dept.

The second annual “Rods on the River” car show was held in Port Byron Sunday morning - with all proceeds benefiting their local fire department.

Car-lovers and town supporters came from neighboring towns to enjoy the summer weather, check out the cool rides, and support a volunteer-based fire station. The Fire Chief from Princeton, Iowa was there - excited to show off her car but also to remind everyone why it's so important to support your first responders.

“They're all different towns but we're all one in the same - we're all volunteers, we're a small town, so we help out wherever we can,” said Princeton Fire Chief, Karen Woomert.

Princeton, Iowa will also have a car show this month. Their 8th annual car show will be on July 20th, and it's also for their local fire station - with all proceeds going towards their volunteers.