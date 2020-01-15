Roger Craig not elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Davenport, IA (KWQC)

Davenport native Roger Craig was not voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame once again. Craig was a finalist to be one of ten senior members to be enshrined in the Hall’s expanded Centennial Class.

Craig was a three time Super Bowl Champion running back with the San Francisco 49ers, and the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 1988. He was the first player in NFL History, and one of only three players ever, to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. In 1976, as a sophomore at Davenport Central, Craig helped the Blue Devils win a State Championship under legendary coach Jim Fox.

