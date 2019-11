Traffic alert: emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover accident involving a semi-truck and trailer. It is blocking I-74 east bound lanes at mile marker 40 (6 miles north of Galesburg) I-74 East is closed at Woodhull (mile marker 32). All traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the time.

Suggested route: I-74 East to Il 17 West to US 150 South to US 34 East to I-74 East.