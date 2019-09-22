Rollover crash on I-80 near Geneseo

One driver was taken to the hospital Sunday after a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Geneseo, Illinois. It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 19 around 12:30 p.m.

Illinois State Police say the driver of a Ford passenger car changed lanes and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to spin out. That's when the Ford hit a Chevy pickup pulling a trailer. The Ford rolled and wound up in a ditch and the pickup/trailer jack-knifed.

The driver of the Ford, 21-year-old Deanna Jones of Dolton, Illinois, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The other driver, Christopher Little of Rock Island, was not hurt.

Jones was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage