Rosa Parks' birthday

The Rosa Parks Museum in Alabama celebrates what would have been the civil rights icon's 106th birthday.

Photo: USIA

The museum is at the side of Parks' historic arrest in downtown Montgomery, on the campus of Troy University. today's events included story times for kids, balloons and even a birthday cake.

Parks was arrested in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a city bus. The arrest sparked a 382-day boycott of Montgomery buses by African Americans. It ended when the Supreme Court ruled that segregated bus service is unconstitutional.