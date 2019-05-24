Rosie the Riveter convention meeting in the Quad Cities for the first time; looking for more Rosies

The American Rosie the Riveter Association is meeting in the Quad Cities for the first time in June and is looking for more "Rosies."

Their convention meets in a different location across the country each year, and this year, it's being held at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf June 7-9.

Activities will include visiting the Rock Island Arsenal, a cruise on the Celebration Belle riverboat, meetings and time to reminisce and catch up with all the other "Rosies" coming to the Quad Cities.

In the meantime, the ARRA is conducting a national search to locate new "Rosies," women who worked for the WWII effort. By now, many of the youngest Rosies are in their mid-nineties.

For more information about the ARRA and this year's convention, you can visit www.rosietheriveter.net.

According to a release sent on Friday, the ARRA recognizes and preserves the history and legacy of working women, including volunteer women, during WWII. Their goal is to promote cooperation and fellowship among these women and their descendants. It was founded on December 7, 1998

