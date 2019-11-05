Davenport A clipper will make it's way through our area tonight. It will draw in warm air so the QC will see a wintry mix to all rain meaning, no accumulations for the metro. Areas to our north could see a wet 1" along highway 20 to a dusting along highway 30. Travel impacts will be limited to our northern counties on Wednesday morning. Highs will get to near 50° Wednesday afternoon melting all, if any, of the snow that accumulates tonight.
Round Of Light Snow & Wintry Mix Late Tonight
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Tue 3:51 AM, Nov 05, 2019