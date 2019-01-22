UPDATE: Icy roads cause fatal crash in McDonough County

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in McDonough County. Illinois State Police identify the person killed as 86-year-old Ray Etter of Bushnell, Illinois.

He was riding in a pick-up driven by a 74-year-old from Bushnell when troopers say the driver lost control on the icy road, crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming van in the other lane. The driver, as well as all three occupants in the van were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the van was air-lifted to a hospital in Peoria..

The crash happened on Route 41, just south of Bushnell on Tuesday morning and the road was closed for several hours.

The driver of the pick-up was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and failure to wear a seatbelt.